MPD-FBI list of missing from Lahaina fire drops to 10 people

The Maui Police Department today released an updated MPD-FBI list of “credible list of unaccounted for/missing individuals” from the Aug. 8 wildfire with the names of 10 people, down from 12 a week ago.

The first FBI-MPD unaccounted for list on Aug. 24 had 388 names. Since then, Maui police Chief John Pelletier has said only those people who have a formal missing persons report filed with MPD will be included on the list.

Maui police also said today that of the 98 confirmed fatalities from the Lahaina wildfire, 93 have been publicly identified after notification of next of kin; one has been identified but their family has not been located or notified; and four have not been identified. No new identities were released today.

Today’s missing list was the seventh released since Aug. 24

Maui police says anyone with information that can help in finding unaccounted people should contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 or at www.fbi.gov/MauiFires.

Today’s FBI-MPD list of 10 missing people is below with a reference ID number.

Reference #, Name

27911 Artur Babkov

27903 Akili Shawn Bryant

27924 Lydia Coloma

24991 Jean Eliason

27896 Paul Kaspryzycki

27928 Michael Misaka

27899 Robert H. Owens

25015 Dale Ann Richter

28837 Lee Rogo

27897 Elmer Lee Stevens