Hawaii women’s volleyball remains perfect at home in Big West play

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:23 pm
  Hawaii middle blocker Kennedi Evans goes up to block Cal State Fullerton middle blocker Aaliyah Fasavalu.

    Hawaii middle blocker Kennedi Evans goes up to block Cal State Fullerton middle blocker Aaliyah Fasavalu.

  Hawaii middle blocker Jacyn Bamis puts a kill past Cal State Fullerton middle blocker Aaliyah Fasavalu.

    Hawaii middle blocker Jacyn Bamis puts a kill past Cal State Fullerton middle blocker Aaliyah Fasavalu.

Sophomore Caylen Alexander and middle Kennedi Evans led a number of Rainbow Wahine who received playing time with seven kills in a 25-18, 25-10, 25-14 sweep of Cal State Fullerton tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Evans and Amber Igiede combined for 13 kills and both hit over .400 for Hawaii (11-5, 4-1 Big West), which had 11 different players record a kill.

Rainbow Wahine coach Robyn Ah Mow, who has changed the starting lineup only once over the first 14 matches, trotted out a different lineup for the second straight game and had a different lineup begin each set.

Setter Kate Lang led the way with 23 assists, four digs and three blocks and junior Tayli Ikenaga, who took over as libero in the second set, had six digs.

>> PHOTOS: Hawaii vs. Cal State Fullerton

Hawaii has won its last nine sets at home.

Sophomore libero Nadia Koanui, a Kamehameha alumna, had a match-high 13 digs and three assists for the Titans (1-13, 0-5).

Next up for Hawaii is a home match on Saturday against UC Irvine.

Looking Back

