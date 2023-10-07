Police arrest man for alleged violent burglary in Waianae

A 47-year-old man suspected of breaking into a Waianae home on Thursday, was charged with numerous charges including first-degree burglary.
Police said Randy Farinas forced his way into the house and used a dangerous instrument to threaten a 55-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man.
Officers found and arrested Farinas at 4:52 a.m. Thursday at 87-618 Manuu St. in Waianae.
Prosecutors charged Farinas Friday night with two counts of first-degree burglary (violent), two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, one count of third-degree promoting dangerous drugs, one count of first-degree auto theft, one count of second-degree theft, and one count of felony abuse.
His bail was set at $250,000.
