Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Architect Beverly Willis designed the Shell Bar at the Hawaiian Village Hotel in Waikiki in 1958. An obituary on Page B4 Sunday referred to the hotel as the Hilton Hawaiian Village, which became the resort’s new name in 1961.