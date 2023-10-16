Hanalei Bay closed to ocean activities due to shark incident

Kauai County Ocean Safety officials have closed Hanalei Bay to swimming and other ocean activities until further notice due to an apparent shark bite that occurred Sunday.

According to a preliminary report, at about 4 p.m. Sunday, a male resident surfing at a spot known as “the bowl” off Hanalei Bay was reportedly bitten on the leg by a large shark. The type and size of the shark is unknown, officials said.

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his leg and was taken to Wilcox Medical Center in stable condition.

Lifeguards have posted signs saying “shark sighted” and “no swimming” along Hanalei Bay and are roving the shoreline and waters to warn surfers and beachgoers to stay out until further notice.

Per standard protocol, officials are notifying the state Department of Land and Natural Resources of the incident. Lifeguards will reassess the water this afternoon — at least 24 hours after the incident — to determine if it is safe for swimming.