High surf warning issued for 1st northwest swell of season

A high surf warning has been issued for the north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and for the north-facing shores of Maui, starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says the first large, northwest swell of the season is expected to build rapidly on Tuesday and peak from late Tuesday through Wednesday.

Surf is expected to build Tuesday to 25 to 35 feet along north-facing shores, and 18 to 24 feet along west-facing shores.

The high surf warning for affected shores remains in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and powerful currents that may break in channel entrances.

The public should stay away from shorelines along affected coasts, be prepared for road closures, and postpone entering or leaving channels until the surf subsides.