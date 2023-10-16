Maui police identify Lahaina resident, 61, as latest fire fatality

Maui police released the name today of a Lahaina resident as among the 98 confirmed Aug. 8 wildfire fatalities.

Michael Misaka, 61, of Lahaina, was identified after his family was notified.

Of the at least 98 confirmed fatalities, 97 have been publicly identified after notification of next of kin.

