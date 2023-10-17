A veggie pasta with a medley of textures

A sauce of tangy feta and Greek yogurt (inspired by a recipe from Yotam Ottolenghi and Sami Tamimi) anchors the components of this creamy, vegetable-filled pasta, and the combination of asparagus and peas makes it especially colorful and perfect. Although the textures are at their most supple when served hot or warm, this dish also works well at room temperature, served as a pasta salad.

Asparagus-Feta Pasta

Ingredients:

• 8 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling

• 2 cups plain Greek yogurt

• 1 cup frozen green peas, thawed

• 7 garlic cloves (3 finely grated or minced, 4 thinly sliced)

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal), plus more as needed

• 1 pound short pasta, such as campanelle, shells, fusilli or orecchiette

• 1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes, plus more to taste

• 1 bunch asparagus (about 1 pound), trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

• 8 ounces feta, crumbled into large chunks

• Juice of 1/2 lemon, plus more to taste

• 1/4 cup mint leaves, torn

• 3 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced

Directions:

In the bowl of a food processor or blender, combine 5 tablespoons olive oil, the yogurt, 2/3 cup peas, the grated garlic and 1 teaspoon salt. Pulse until the sauce is no longer chunky, scraping the sides with a rubber spatula. Transfer to a large bowl and set aside.

Bring a large pot of well-salted water to boil. Add pasta and cook until al dente according to the package directions. Drain.

While the pasta is boiling, add the sliced garlic to a large skillet, along with the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon red-pepper flakes and a big pinch of salt, and place over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic turns golden at the edges, 2 to 5 minutes.

Add the asparagus and remaining 1/3 cup peas to the skillet and sauté until just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes. If the pan looks dry, add a tablespoon or two of water.

After draining, add the warm pasta to the yogurt mixture in batches, stirring in between so the sauce doesn’t curdle.

Stir in the asparagus mixture, feta, remaining 1/4 teaspoon red-pepper flakes and the lemon juice. Taste and add more salt, red-pepper flakes or lemon juice if needed. Drizzle with olive oil, garnish with mint leaves and scallions, and serve warm.

Total time: 25 minutes, serves 4-6.