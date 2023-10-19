Visitor possibly drowned after wave swept him off Kona coastline

A visitor from Colorado has died after he was swept into the ocean Tuesday from the Kona shoreline on Hawaii island.

Hawaii island police have identified the visitor as Jeffrey Jewers, 53, of Aurora, Colo.

Police say that at about 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a distressed swimmer in the 75-6000 block of Alii Drive in Kailua-Kona, which is located near vacation rentals.

Upon arrival, they learned that Jewers had been walking along the shoreline when a large wave swept him down onto rocks, and he was then pulled into the ocean.

Witnesses reported seeing Jewers attempting to climb out, but that a second large wave pulled him back out to sea. He was last seen about a half-mile offshore.

The Hawaii Fire Department found Jewers unresponsive in the water. He was taken to Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m.

Police are investigating the case as a possible drowning. A coroner’s inquest investigation has been initiated, and an autopsy ordered to determine the exact cause of Jewers’ death.

Witnesses are asked to contact Kona Patrol Officer Mara Gaertner at 808-326-4646, ext. 253 or at Mara.Gaertner@Hawaiicounty.gov.