Woman dies, man hurt in single-car crash in Ko Olina

A 36-year-old woman died and a 38-year-old man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Ko Olina, authorities said.

A Honolulu Police Department report said that at 7:12 p.m. the woman was driving west on Farrington Highway and failed to negotiate a bend in the road as she was exiting the Alii Nui Drive off-ramp, The vehicle drove up a grass embankment, sideswiped a palm tree and crashed head-on into another palm tree, police said.

The vehicle flipped over, pinning the driver inside, the report said. She was “extricated from the vehicle” and pronounced dead at the scene, HPD said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded, treated the male passenger and took him to a hospital in serious condition.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash but it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors. Both occupants were wearing seat belts and the investigation is ongoing. HPD said.

This was Oahu’s 43rd traffic fatality so far in 2023, compared with 37 at the same time in 2022.