Hawaii to host upcoming Big West men’s and women’s volleyball championships

The Big West Conference announced today that it will hold its next two men’s volleyball conference championship tournaments in 2024 and ’25 and the 2026 women’s volleyball championship tournament at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Commissioner Dan Butterly made the announcement this morning inside the arena flanked by University of Hawaii president David Lassner, Hawaii Tourism Authority Interim President and CEO Daniel Naho‘opii and Hawaii men’s volleyball coach Charlie Wade.

The Hawaii men’s volleyball team had hosted the three previous conference tournaments until this year, when it was played in Irvine, Calif.

“It really gives us the opportunity to showcase not only our team but our sport and our league,” Wade said. “As President Lassner mentioned we have been the premier league in men’s collegiate volleyball and this just gives us another great opportunity to show people around the world what an exciting brand of volleyball is played in the Big West.”

Butterly also announced that each of the three championships will be shown in its entirety on Spectrum Sports within Hawaii and the ESPN family of networks in the rest of the country.

The inaugural Big West women’s volleyball tournament takes place in Long Beach, Calif., this year from Nov. 22-25.

The Rainbow Wahine will have to wait three more years before hosting the tournament in a conference it has won the last three seasons.

“Giving every student-athlete that participates in the Big West the championship experience in an arena like the Stan Sheriff Center I think is really important,” UH women’s volleyball associate coach Kaleo Baxter said. “To get that experience in a venue like this in front of fans who are knowledgeable and who enjoy volleyball is something where we’re very excited for an opportunity like this.”

No fewer than six Big West championships will be held in Hawaii over the next four years, according to Butterly. The men’s and women’s cross country championships and the women’s golf championship will be held in Hawaii in 2025 and the Big West Beach Volleyball Championships are scheduled to be played here in 2027.