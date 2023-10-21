Hawaii women’s volleyball sweeps UC Riverside

Hawaii senior middle Amber Igiede improved on her Big West-leading totals, hitting .556 with a match-high 18 kills and four blocks to lead the Rainbow Wahine to a 25-19, 25-18, 25-11 sweep of UC Riverside tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Igiede, who entered the week leading the league in hitting percentage and points per set, led an efficient Hawaii offense that finished the match with a .388 hitting percentage.

Fellow middle Kennedi Evans hit .400 with eight kills and all three starting pin hitters hit at least .267 as UH improved to 15-6 overall and 8-2 in the Big West.

Setter Kate Lang had a match-high 32 assists and four digs and libero Tayli Ikenaga reached double-digit kills for the fourth straight match and 40th time in her career, leading the way with 14.

Highlanders sophomore setter Makena Tong, a University Lab alumna, finished with a team-high 14 assists and eight digs. UC Riverside dropped to 4-18 overall and 3-7 in the Big West.

Hawaii will hit the road next for matches next week at CSUN and Cal State Bakersfield.