Moped rider, 58, critical after crash in Nanakuli

Honolulu police say a 58-year-old woman is in critical condition after colliding with a car on a moped near Kahe Point Beach Park in Nanakuli.

Police said at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the woman reportedly exited the park, also known as Electric Beach Park, on a moped, then crossed both the eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway, traversed the grass center median and proceeded across the two westbound lanes.

As she entered the westbound lanes, she was struck by a vehicle and ejected onto the roadway.

Paramedics from Honolulu Emergency Services responded and treated the patient, who suffered extensive injuries. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said a witness reported that the woman appeared to cut across the roadway without looking. She was not wearing a helmet.

The vehicle that struck her was driven by a 41-year-old man. He and his passenger, a 41-year-old woman, were not injured in the collision and remained at the scene.

Police said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors to the crash at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.