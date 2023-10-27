Grand jury indicts 16-year-old for murder in Makaha shooting

A 16-year-old boy being tried as an adult was indicted for murder by an Oahu grand jury today for the May 21 shooting in Makaha that left a 17-year-old dead.
Branston Scott Anthony K. Medeiros entered a not guilty plea Wednesday before District Court Judge Melanie May. Medeiros is charged with second-degree murder and two firearm offenses.
He was previously charged as a minor. Medeiros is being held in lieu of $750,000 bail.
Medeiros allegedly had a feud with the 17-year-old before confronting him while the victim drank with friends at Makaha Surfing Beach early on May 21.
On May 25, prosecutors charged Waylen K. Armstrong-Kea, 21, with second-degree murder, kidnapping, fourth-degree arson and two firearm offenses in the same fatal shooting. Armstrong-Kea is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.
