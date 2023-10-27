comscore Grand jury indicts 16-year-old for murder in Makaha shooting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Grand jury indicts 16-year-old for murder in Makaha shooting

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A 16-year-old boy being tried as an adult was indicted for murder by an Oahu grand jury today for the May 21 shooting in Makaha that left a 17-year-old dead.

Branston Scott Anthony K. Medeiros entered a not guilty plea Wednesday before District Court Judge Melanie May. Medeiros is charged with second-degree murder and two firearm offenses.

He was previously charged as a minor. Medeiros is being held in lieu of $750,000 bail.

Medeiros allegedly had a feud with the 17-year-old before confronting him while the victim drank with friends at Makaha Surfing Beach early on May 21.

On May 25, prosecutors charged Waylen K. Armstrong-Kea, 21, with second-degree murder, kidnapping, fourth-degree arson and two firearm offenses in the same fatal shooting. Armstrong-Kea is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Lahaina fire missing list falls to 5; death toll remains 99

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up