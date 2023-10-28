comscore 3 people uninjured after helicopter goes down on island in Keehi harbor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
3 people uninjured after helicopter goes down on island in Keehi harbor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 pm
Honolulu Ocean Safety said lifeguards on jet skis responded to a “downed helicopter” on a small island off of Keehi Boat Harbor just after 10 a.m. today and found three uninjured people.

The lifeguards used the jet skis to bring two adults to an Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting boat, which brought them to shore, according to Honolulu Ocean Safety. The third person stayed on the island with the helicopter, officials said.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

