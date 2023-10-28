comscore Police seek 4 males after man, 21, stabbed in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Police seek 4 males after man, 21, stabbed in Waikiki

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:14 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu police opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation Friday night after a 21-year-old man was stabbed multiple times by four males during a robbery attempt in Waikiki.

According to a Honolulu Police Department report, at about 9:45 p.m., the victim was walking to his car when four males approached him and demanded his property. When the victim refused, police said, the suspects tackled him and stabbed multiple times.

The victim flagged down a vehicle and the motorist drove him to a hospital where the 21-year-old was admitted in serious but stable condition, police said.

The suspects are unknown, police said, and no descriptions were released. Police also did not release the exact location in Waikiki where the crime occurred.

Comments (4)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Man, 39, fatally shot after argument in Kakaako
Next Story
Relief work begins to take shape in Acapulco after Hurricane Otis

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up