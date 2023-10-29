Man, 54, dies from injuries in Kalihi crash

A 54-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash involving another motorist earlier this month in the Kalihi area.

The crash happened at about 10:50 p.m. on Oct. 4 on North School Street in Kalihi. Police reported the man’s death Friday at 9:20 p.m.

According to a police report, a 49-year-old male motorist and his male passenger, 54, were traveling eastbound on North School Street. The motorist attempted to make a left turn into a private establishment and collided head-on with a 32-year-old male motorist traveling westbound on North School Street at a high rate of speed.

After the crash, the 49-year-old man and 32-year-old man were taken to an area hospital in serious condition, while the 54-year-old man was transported in critical condition. The 49-year-old was later downgraded to critical condition at the hospital, according to police.

Police said speed appeared to be a contributing factor in the collision. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

This marks the 44th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to 38 at the same time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.