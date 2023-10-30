List of missing from Lahaina fire drops to 4

Maui County said today that the official list of missing people from the Lahaina wildfire has dropped to four, while the county’s official death toll remains 99.

The Maui Police Department released the updated MPD-FBI “credible list of unaccounted for/missing individuals” today with one less name than the list release Friday.

The first FBI-MPD unaccounted-for list, on Aug. 24, had 388 names. Since then Maui Police Chief John Pelletier has said only those people who have a formal missing-person report filed with MPD will be included on the list.

Today’s missing list was the 11th released since Aug. 24. Maui police says anyone with information that can help in finding unaccounted people should contact the FBI at 808- 566-4300 or www.fbi.gov/MauiFires.

Today’s FBI-MPD list of five missing people, including a reference ID number:

>> Lydia Coloma, 27924

>> Paul Kaspryzycki, 27896

>> Robert H. Owens, 27899

>> Elmer Lee Stevens, 27897

The same five people were listed as missing last week. County officials offered no immediate explanation why the name of Artur Babkov was removed from the list released Friday.

The county did not release any new identifications of fire fatalities Sunday, and said the official death toll stands at 99. Of those, 97 victims have been publicly identified and their families notified; one has been identified, but their family has not been located or notified; and one remains unidentified, county officials said.