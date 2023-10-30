Suspects charged with attempted murder in fatal Kakaako shooting

Honolulu police today charged a 26-year-old man with first-degree attempted murder in connection with Friday night’s fatal shooting of a 39-year-old man in Kakaako.

Fanaika Lolohea Mateaki has also been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and firearms offenses. Bail was set at $1 million.

A second suspect, Paea He Lotu Mateaki, 19, was charged with second-degree attempted murder and firearms offenses. His bail was set at $750,000

According to an HPD report, an argument between the suspects and the victim escalated into a fight, then the older suspect allegedly shot the victim multiple times.

The victim’s friend tried to intervene and the older suspect pointed the firearm at the friend, pulled the trigger but the gun did not discharge, police said. The younger suspect then grabbed the gun, fired at the friend but it again did not fire, police said. The suspects then fled in a black truck.