Woman, 80, and moped rider, 59, die after traffic collisions

Honolulu police say several critical injuries resulting from recent traffic collisions have resulted in more fatalities, bringing the total on Oahu to 47 so far this year.

The Honolulu Police Department said it has been informed by the Medical Examiner’s office that the 80-year-old woman struck by a garbage truck last week has died after succumbing to her injuries.

She was struck at about 5:40 a.m. on Friday, shortly after the driver of a garbage truck had reversed out of Bachelot Street in Nuuanu to drop off a garbage container. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the 80-year-old woman has died, but has not yet released her identity.

Police also said a 59-year-old woman who was riding her moped last week when she was struck on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli has also died.

The woman had just exited the Kahe Point Beach Park exit and crossed the median onto the westbound lanes of Farrington Highway when she was struck by a vehicle at about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24.

Police said she was not wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The Medical Examiner’s office has not yet released her identity.

The 47th traffic fatality on Oahu occurred this morning, when a male pedestrian in his 50s was struck by a car near the corner of Ala Moana Boulevard and Atkinson Drive.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services assisted with the man’s death pronouncement at the scene.