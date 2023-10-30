76ers trade Harden to Clippers

The Philadelphia 76ers’ James Harden saga came to an end late Monday night when the team traded the three-time NBA scoring champion to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to multiple national media outlets.

ESPN first reported that forward P.J. Tucker would also head to Los Angeles in the deal, which sends Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington and KJ Martin to Philadelphia, along with an unprotected 2028 first-round pick and a pair of second-round picks, as well as a pick swap. The Athletic later confirmed the other players involved.

Harden opted into his contract for this season with Philadelphia but demanded a trade, saying he could never play for the team as long as team president Daryl Morey was with the team. He skipped the team’s media day but participated in practices for a while in hopes of being traded, with the Clippers his preferred destination.

He did not attend any of the 76ers’ preseason games and the team barred him from the season-opening two-game road trip, saying he needed to “ramp” up his conditioning after his time away from the team.

He rejoined the team for film study Sunday and was reportedly set to return to practice Tuesday.