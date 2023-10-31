comscore Mililani Mauka fire grows to 300 acres; air drops continue | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Mililani Mauka fire grows to 300 acres; air drops continue

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 am
  COURTESY CYNTHIA MCARTHUR The glow of a wildfire above Mililani Mauka can be seen from lower Mililani Mauka, Monday.

    COURTESY CYNTHIA MCARTHUR

    The glow of a wildfire above Mililani Mauka can be seen from lower Mililani Mauka, Monday.

  COURTESY CYNTHIA MCARTHUR Winds were light around sunrise today in lower Mililani.

    COURTESY CYNTHIA MCARTHUR

    Winds were light around sunrise today in lower Mililani.

The Honolulu Fire Department at 7:13 a.m. today resumed efforts to suppress the wildland fire above Mililani Mauka after suspending operations Monday night.

The fire — in a remote, mountainous area inaccessible to ground units — is now about 300 acres, and 40% contained, HFD said. On Monday night, the fire was at about 160 acres and 35% contained.

The main portion of the fire continues to move east on the ridge above Waikakalaua Stream.

Currently, several agencies are engaged, with two HFD helicopters, one U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter, one state Division of Forestry and Wildlife helicopter and one U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook aircraft deployed. DOFAW crews are on the ground.

There are no reports of any injuries, and no structures or homes are threatened at this time, HFD said. No evacuations have been ordered.

HFD recommends anyone who may be affected by the smoke shelter in place or at a place with air conditioning. Anyone experiencing difficulty breathing should call 911 immediately.

Looking Back

