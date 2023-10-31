A flavorful broccoli side

On its own, roasted broccoli is a treat: caramelized and crisp-tender, with frizzled florets and sweet stems. To prevent overcooking, roast at a high heat and on one side the whole time. Flipping the broccoli to brown on both sides increases the chance that it will dry out or turn to mush before the outsides are as caramelized as you like. To give the broccoli a little pizazz, this recipe takes inspiration from a classic mustard pan sauce, which makes chicken breasts or steaks sparkle. Toss the broccoli with butter, vinegar and Dijon mustard right out of the oven, and the heat from the sheet pan will meld them into a silky, bright sauce. Make it a meal by adding a few salted, boneless chicken thighs, brushed with olive oil, or maybe some white beans — or both.

Roasted Broccoli With Vinegar-Mustard Glaze

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 pounds broccoli, cut into 1 1/2- to 2-inch-long florets, stems sliced 1/4-inch thick

• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

• 1 tablespoon sherry or red wine vinegar

• 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Directions:

Heat the oven to 450 degrees. On a baking sheet, toss the broccoli with the olive oil, salt and pepper. Arrange in a single layer, cut-sides down, and roast, without flipping, until browned and crisp-tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

Add the butter, vinegar and mustard to the broccoli on the sheet pan and toss until the butter’s melted, scraping up browned bits from the pan as you go. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4.