This simple shrimp stew is ultra flavorful

With minimal prep and a quick cook time, this shrimp stew feels elegant for such an easy weeknight meal. You can also take the dish in a number of directions: Substitute the shrimp with an equal amount of flaky white fish or even seared scallops, or stretch the dish into a meal for six by stirring in some butter and serving over cooked spaghetti or rigatoni. A good glug of your best olive oil would also be welcome.

Lemony Shrimp and Bean Stew

Ingredients:

• 1 teaspoon fresh lemon zest and 2 tablespoons juice

• 1 teaspoon sweet or smoked paprika

• 2 garlic cloves, grated

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 1 pound peeled, deveined large shrimp (tails removed)

• 4 tablespoons unsalted butter (1/2 stick)

• 2 large leeks, trimmed, then halved lengthwise, white and light green parts sliced crosswise 1/2-inch thick (or 1 large onion, minced)

• 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans or other white beans, rinsed

• 2 cups chicken stock or vegetable stock

• 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley (optional)

• Toasted bread, for serving (optional)

Directions:

Combine lemon zest, paprika, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Add shrimp and toss to coat.

In a large pot, melt butter over medium-high heat. When butter is foaming, add shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally, until pink and starting to curl, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer shrimp to a plate; set aside.

Add leeks, season with salt and pepper, and cook over medium until leeks are soft and starting to brown on the edges, 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add beans and chicken broth and bring to a boil over high. Lower heat and simmer, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in reserved shrimp and any juices from the plate, parsley and lemon juice, and season with salt and pepper. Serve with toasted bread.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4.