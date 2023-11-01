comscore Britney Spears’ memoir sells over a million copies in a week | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Britney Spears’ memoir sells over a million copies in a week

  • By Hillel Italie/ Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • JORDAN STRAUSS/INVISION/AP / 2019 Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Spear’s highly anticipated memoir “The Woman in Me” will be released Tuesday, Oct. 24.

    JORDAN STRAUSS/INVISION/AP / 2019

    Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Spear’s highly anticipated memoir “The Woman in Me” will be released Tuesday, Oct. 24.

NEW YORK >> Britney Spears’ memoir “The Woman in Me” has sold 1.1 million copies through its first week.

“I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support,” Spears said in a statement released Wednesday by Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster.

The sales figures include pre-orders, print sales, e-books and audiobooks. “The Woman in Me,” released Oct. 24, has been praised by critics as a compelling account of her global fame and ongoing struggles.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Toyota recalls nearly 1.9M RAV4s to fix batteries

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up