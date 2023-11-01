comscore Maui police identify Lahaina man, 76, as latest fire fatality | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui police identify Lahaina man, 76, as latest fire fatality

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 am
  • COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT Lee Rogo

    COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Lee Rogo

  Lahaina resident Peyton Chesson pauses while sifting through the rubble of what used to be his and his wife's bedroom as he visits his home for the first time since the wildfire, on Sept. 29, in Lahaina.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lahaina resident Peyton Chesson pauses while sifting through the rubble of what used to be his and his wife’s bedroom as he visits his home for the first time since the wildfire, on Sept. 29, in Lahaina. Maui police released today the name of a Lahaina resident as among the 99 confirmed Aug. 8 wildfire fatalities.

Maui police released today the name of a Lahaina resident as among the 99 confirmed Aug. 8 wildfire fatalities.

Lee Rogo, 76, was publicly identified after his family was notified.

Of the 99 confirmed fatalities, 98 have been publicly identified after notification of next of kin. One victim has not been identified.

The Maui Police Department said this would be the final daily news release regarding the identities of Maui wildfire disaster victims. “A release will be issued if there are any further updates,” MPD said in a news release.

On Monday, MPD released the 11th version of the MPD-FBI “credible list of unaccounted for/missing individuals” with four names. The first FBI-MPD unaccounted-for list, on Aug. 24, had 388 names. Since then Maui Police Chief John Pelletier has said only those people who have a formal missing-person report filed with MPD will be included on the list.

The latest missing list, with a reference ID number, includes :

>> Lydia Coloma, 27924

>> Paul Kaspryzycki, 27896

>> Robert H. Owens, 27899

>> Elmer Lee Stevens, 27897

MPD removed Rogo’s name from the list of missing on Friday, but he was not publicly identified as a fatality until today.

Looking Back

