Mililani Mauka fire grows to 710 acres as firefighting resumes

The Honolulu Fire Department resumed its battle at 6:41 a.m. today against the wildland fire above Mililani Mauka after suspending operations overnight.

The fire continues to burn in a remote, mountainous area, but has slowed significantly.

As of 7 a.m., it has burned an estimated 710 acres, up slightly from the 700 acres announced Tuesday evening. HFD said the fire remains about 30% contained.

The main portion of the active fire continues to move east, further away from the Mililani Mauka community.

Multiple agencies continued to battle the fire with water air drops, using two HFD helicopters, one U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter, two U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook aircraft and one DOFAW helicopter.

DOFAW ground crews will assess the area at the west end of the fire while HFD begins its investigation into the cause of the fire.

HFD reminds the public that the outdoor warning sirens and emergency alert system will be running their monthly test at 11:45 a.m. today.

No injuries have been reported from the fire. No structures or homes have been threatened, and no evacuations have been ordered at this time.