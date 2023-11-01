comscore Toyota recalls nearly 1.9M RAV4s to fix batteries | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Toyota recalls nearly 1.9M RAV4s to fix batteries

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 pm
    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    The Toyota logo is seen on a dealership, Aug. 15, 2019, in Manchester, N.H. Toyota said that it is recalling nearly 1.9 million RAV4 small SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem with batteries that can move during forceful turns and potentially cause a fire.

DETROIT >> Toyota said Wednesday it is recalling nearly 1.9 million RAV4 small SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem with batteries that can move during forceful turns and potentially cause a fire.

The recall covers certain RAV4s from the 2013 through 2018 model years. Toyota said in a statement that some replacement 12-volt batteries used in the SUVs have smaller top dimensions than others. If the hold-down clamp is not tightened properly, the battery could move, allowing the positive terminal to contact the clamp and short circuit, the company said.

Toyota said it is still preparing a fix. When the remedy is ready, dealers will replace the hold-down clamp, battery tray and positive terminal cover with improved ones. The company said it will notify owners by late December.

Toyota not say in its statement whether the problem has caused any fires or injuries. A message was left seeking comment from a company spokesman.

Owners can check to see if their RAV4s are involved by going to www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering their vehicle identification number.

