Unsafe water advisory lifted for all of Upper Kula

The Maui County Department of Water Supply has lifted the unsafe water advisory for two remaining areas in Upper Kula.

With areas UK-2B and UK-5 cleared as of Monday, the unsafe water advisory has now been lifted for all areas of Upper Kula, according to a Maui County press release.

Officials warn that water may have stagnated in the plumbing of homes and buildings within these two areas, so customers should flush their lines. This is done by opening valves and letting the faucets run for at least 10 minutes.

The only remaining areas under the unsafe water advisory are Lahaina Areas L-3A through L-6, which will remain in place until further notice.

Residents within the advisory area should not drink or boil their tap water, the department said, as boiling, freezing, filtering, adding chlorine or other disinfectants or letting the water stand will not make it safe.

Those remaining under advisory should use bottled water or potable water provided by Maui County for drinking, making baby formula, juice and ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation. Additionally, the department advises limiting the use of tap water for “hygiene purposes” such as showers.

“Failure to follow the advisory could result in illness,” the department said.

The unsafe water advisory was first issued on Aug. 11 due to the unknown impacts of the Aug. 8 wildfires on the drinking water system. The fires destroyed structures in the water system in Upper Kula and Lahaina, and some areas lost water pressure, officials said, which may have resulted in harmful contaminants.

The Department of Water Supply has been conducting ongoing water quality sampling and testing of the system, and will continue to do so through its long-term monitoring program.

Maui residents can check whether their address is outside or within the advisory area via the county’s interactive Water Advisory Map. Visit mauirecovers.org/utilities for updates.