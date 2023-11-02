Hawaii island police searching for escapee

A manhunt is under way on Hawaii island for an escapee from the Hale Nani Correctional Facility.

Big Island police are asking for the public’s help to find Ainakailani Akui, 28, who escaped custody today at about 10:35 a.m.

Akui is described as 5-feet-8 inches, 145 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and wearing gray sweatpants and a sweatshirt.

He was in custody for burglary and unlawful possession of confidential information.

Although the police want the public to assist in bringing Akui back into custody, they ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts not approach him but call 911, or police dispatch at 808-935-3311. Anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers can be made by calling 808-961-8300, with eligibility for a reward of up to $1,000.00.