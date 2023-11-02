Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> An Oct. 26 Page A1 photo of family members carrying a banner in support of Ramona Okumura should have been credited to SarahAndersonHawaii.com. The photo had incomplete credit information.

>> A photo on Page B6 Tuesday showing smoke from the Mililani Mauka wildfire was taken by Sharon Geary. Another photographer was given credit.