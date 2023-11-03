HFD: Mililani Mauka fire 50% contained, 1,100 acres burned

The wildfire above Mililani Mauka was about 50% contained today and did not significantly spread overnight, Honolulu Fire Department officials said today.

HFD, state and federal crews resumed firefighting efforts after sunrise today as the fire continues to burn in a remote, mountainous area with steep, dangerous terrain, HFD said.

The fire remained at about 1,100 acres in size, officials said, with the main portion of the active fire moving southeast, roughly four miles from Mililani Mauka.

Today is the fifth day for the remote blaze that has not threatened life or property but has sent smoke and ash to nearby communities in West and Central Oahu.

HFD said there are two HFD helicopters, one U.S. Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter, one U.S. Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook aircraft, one U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter, one U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook aircraft and one U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services-contracted helicopter.

HFD and FWS investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.

A contingency plan is in place if a change in the weather pattern affects fire behavior, officials said, as Oahu’s weekend forecast calls for stronger tradewinds. FWS ground crews are scheduled to arrive from the mainland today and begin work on Saturday in the only accessible areas closest to Mililani Mauka, according to HFD.

The Hawaii Department of Health’s Clean Air Branch is monitoring air quality monitoring, and anyone with air quality inquiries can call the branch at (808) 586-4200.

No evacuations have been ordered over the five days that the wildfire has burned.

Anyone affected by the smoke should shelter in place or in a place with air conditioning, while anyone experiencing difficulty breathing should call 911, HFD officials said.