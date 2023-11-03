Made in Maui County Festival aims to support wildfire recovery

The 10th annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival takes place today and Saturday at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului.

Hawaii’s four mayors are promoting the festival, to be held from 1:30 to 6 p.m. today and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, as part of “Kokua for Maui – Shop & Show Aloha” month to support businesses recovery from the Aug. 8 wildfires.

“We are thrilled to move forward with the 10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival this year as a way to help our local manufactures and makers connect with new buyers, distributors, and shoppers after many were greatly impacted by the recent wildfires,” said Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce, in a news release. “This is a great opportunity for our statewide community to come together and support our small businesses and shop local.”

The festival features more than 130 vendors, including artisans and entrepreneurs from the islands of Maui, Molokai and Lanai, according to organizers.

They are selling everything from accessories to apparel for the whole family, art, bath and body products, home decor, jewelry, woodworking creations and more.

There will also be live entertainment, a fashion show, and free drawings.

Hawaiian Airlines is providing free shuttle service to and from Kahului Airport to the event, serviced by Hana and Beyond. Passengers should show a boarding pass dated from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 and check in at Zone 2 outside of baggage claim.

More information is available at MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com. Tickets range in price from $7 and up, and are available at MauiArts.org.