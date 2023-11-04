Regulators probe RAV4 engine fires linked to batteries

DETROIT >> Toyota isn’t telling owners of 1.9 million recalled RAV4 SUVs to park them outdoors even though U.S. safety investigators have four complaints about engine fires that can start with the vehicles’ ignitions turned off.

The recall, announced Wednesday by the company, came as the regulators were investigating engine fires caused by replacement battery problems in RAV4s, the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. that isn’t a pickup truck.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents detailing the probe that it received nine reports that the 12-volt batteries may have caused fires, loss of electrical power or engine stalling. In addition, the agency has eight reports of fires that started on the driver’s side of the engine compartment where the battery is located.

Four reports said “thermal events” happened with the ignition off, indicating that it may be wise for owners to park the SUVs outdoors until they can be repaired.

But Toyota spokesperson Aaron Fowles said the company is not advising people to park the RAV4s outdoors. It is asking those who haven’t had their vehicles inspected to take them to a dealer soon so technicians can make sure replacement batteries were installed properly and the holding clamps are tight. They should also get the recall repairs done when they’re available, he said.

Messages were left Friday seeking comment from NHTSA about whether owners should park the recalled RAV4s outdoors.

On Wednesday, Toyota said it’s recalling about 1.9 million RAV4s in the U.S. because the batteries can move during forceful turns. That can cause the positive pole to touch a clamp, causing an electrical short.

The recall covers certain RAV4s from the 2013 through 2018 model years. Documents posted Friday by the safety agency say Toyota has found 22 “field technical reports” in the U.S. The company didn’t directly answer a question about whether the 22 reports involved fires.

Owners can check to see whether their RAV4s are involved by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering their vehicle identification number.