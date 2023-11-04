comscore GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. Nevada | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. Nevada

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:38 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
  • STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii will look to win its first Mountain West Conference game of the season at Mackay Stadium today against Nevada in Reno, Nev.

    Hawaii will look to win its first Mountain West Conference game of the season at Mackay Stadium today against Nevada in Reno, Nev.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

——

RENO, NEV. >> The University of Hawaii football team remains in search of its first road win in the Mountain West Conference under Timmy Chang and is running out of options to get one this year.

The Rainbow Warriors visit Mackay Stadium today to play Nevada in their second-to-last road game of the season.

After losing this season’s first six games to extend a streak to 16 consecutive setbacks, the Wolf Pack have won two in a row. They shut down San Diego State 6-0, holding the Aztecs to 0-for-10 on third down. Last week, the Pack held off New Mexico 34-24.

The Rainbow Warriors, who are 2-7 overall and 0-4 in the Mountain West, have yet to win in 11 road games since Chang was hired as head coach in January 2022. The Warriors, who are assured a losing regular season, have a prayer-to-none shot of qualifying for a postseason bowl if they win their final four games. Twice in the past eight years they qualified with a sub-.500 record.

Nevada is 9-2 all-time against Hawaii at home.

Kickoff is 10 a.m. Hawaii time.


 

 

--
Looking Back

