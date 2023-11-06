Red flag warning in effect for Maui County, Big Island

The National Weather Service has canceled the red flag warning for Oauh, but it remains in place for the leeward areas of Maui County and Hawaii island.

“Conditions have improved over Kauai, Niihau, and Oahu due to increasing moisture from a front moving over the western end of the state, so the warning has been cancelled there,” forecasters said in a bulletin this morning.

The red flag warning remains in effect through this afternoon for the leeward areas of Molokai, Maui, Lanai and the Big Island.