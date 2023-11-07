comscore Man in his 50s fatally stabbed in Nanakuli, authorities say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man in his 50s fatally stabbed in Nanakuli, authorities say

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A man was fatally stabbed this evening in a Nanakuli beach park, authorities said.

Honolulu police officers responded to a 6:40 p.m. call about a possible homicide at a Farrington Highway address.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said its personnel responded to a call at the beach park across from the Nanakuli McDonald’s on the highway. The man, possibly in his 50s, was dead on arrival, according to EMS personnel who assisted in the death pronouncement.

No further information was immediately available.

