A refreshing peach crisp

Peach crisp is one of the joys of summer, and honey-sweet peaches need very little adornment, aside from this buttery crisp topping. Choose peaches that are just ripe for baking, as super-ripe peaches will turn into mush during this dessert’s long bake time. In this crisp, the peaches are peeled for the most luscious texture — and you can do so using a standard Y-shaped peeler (no need to boil a pot of water). That said, if you don’t have the time or energy to peel your peaches, you can leave them on for a slightly more rustic dessert. You may notice there aren’t any spices in this recipe, but vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg all pair very nicely with peaches.

Peach Crisp

Ingredients:

• 3 pounds peaches (about 8), peeled and cut into 1/2-inch slices

• 1/3 cup (67 grams) granulated sugar

• 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

• 1 tablespoon cornstarch

• Fine salt

• 1 cup (128 grams) all-purpose flour

• 1/2 packed cup (100 grams) light brown sugar

• 1/2 cup (45 grams) rolled oats

• 1/2 cup (113 grams) unsalted butter, soft but cool and cut into pieces

• Vanilla ice cream (optional), to serve

Directions:

Heat oven to 375 degrees with a rack in the center.

In a large bowl, combine the peaches, granulated sugar, lemon juice, cornstarch and a pinch of salt. Stir to combine, transfer to an 8-by-8 inch baking dish and press down gently to compact the fruit in the dish.

To a medium bowl, add the flour, light brown sugar, oats and 1/4 teaspoon salt; stir to combine. Add the butter and use your fingers or a pastry blender to smash the butter into the flour mixture until evenly mixed and clumps form.

Sprinkle the crumbs evenly over the peaches, then bake the crisp until the topping is golden brown and the peach juices are bubbling, 45 to 50 minutes.

Serve warm, with vanilla ice cream on top, if using.

Total time: About 2 hours, serves 8.