This flaky fish has flavor

Tilapia has a flaky texture and a sweet, mild taste, so it welcomes assertive seasonings. This baked, sheet-pan recipe coats the fish with butter, lemon, garlic and parsley, but feel free to switch up the flavor as you like; paprika, Old Bay, ginger, lime and tarragon would all be great. Keep in mind that there are environmental issues around tilapia farming, so use resources such as Seafood Watch when selecting fish. This recipe also works with trout, flounder or other thin fillets.

Baked Tilapia

Ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, or extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley, plus more for serving

• Pinch of red-pepper flakes (optional)

• Salt

• 1 garlic clove

• 1 lemon

• 1 1/2 pounds fresh or frozen tilapia filets (4 to 6 filets), no need to thaw if frozen

Directions:

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. In a small bowl, stir together the butter, parsley, red-pepper flakes (if using), and salt (about 1 teaspoon kosher or 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt). Finely grate the garlic and zest the lemon into the bowl, and stir to combine. Cut the lemon into wedges for serving.

If using fresh tilapia, pat it dry with paper towels. Arrange fish on a parchment-lined sheet pan. Using the back of a spoon, coat the tops of the fish with the butter mixture. Roast until the fish is opaque and flakes easily in the thickest part when gently pressed, 10 to 12 minutes for fresh or 17 to 22 minutes for frozen. Serve with more parsley on top and lemon wedges for squeezing over the fish.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4.