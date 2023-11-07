This one-pan meal boasts a mix of peppers

This one-pan dinner is coated in a sauce anchored by onion and garlic and a summery mix of bell peppers. A splash of sherry vinegar and squeeze of honey balance the mild flavors of the peppers with a little acidity and sweetness, while cherry tomatoes simmered into the sauce at the end add bright, tangy pops to the meal. A shower of fresh herbs is optional, but go with basil if you’d like a more assertive aroma. Serve everything over steamed rice for soaking up the sauce or with crusty bread for dipping.

Skillet Chicken With Peppers and Tomatoes

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds skin-on, bone-in chicken

thighs (4 to 8 thighs)

• Salt

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

• 1 small onion, diced

• 2 medium bell peppers (any color or a mix of colors), diced

• 5 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

• 1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon red-pepper flakes

• 1/4 cup sherry vinegar

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 1 pint cherry tomatoes

• 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil or parsley (optional)

Directions:

Pat the chicken dry and season generously with salt.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium. Add the onions and cook, stirring frequently until just starting to soften, 2 minutes. Add the peppers and cook until just beginning to soften, 1 minute. Add the garlic and red-pepper flakes and season lightly with salt. Cook, stirring, until the garlic is fragrant and the onions are beginning to brown slightly, 2 minutes. Move the cooked vegetables to a plate.

Add 1 tablespoon oil to the skillet. Place the chicken skin-side down and sear without moving until the skin is golden brown, 6 to 10 minutes. Turn and cook the other side until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Pour out all but 1 tablespoon fat from the pan.

Add 1/2 cup water to the skillet and stir and scrape to loosen any stuck bits. Stir in the sherry vinegar and honey. Cover with a lid or foil, turn the heat down to medium-low and cook until the meat is cooked through, about 8 minutes. Uncover, raise the heat to medium-high and cook until the sauce is thickened, 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the cherry tomatoes and cook until they begin to soften and burst, 3 to 4 minutes, smashing open if needed. Return the onion-pepper mixture to the skillet, stir to coat in the pan sauce and cook, uncovered, until warmed through. Taste and add more salt if needed and remove from heat. Drizzle more olive oil over the top and garnish with a shower of basil or parsley, if using.

Total time: 40 minutes, serves 4.