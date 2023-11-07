Fire continues, burns 1,350 acres in Mililani Mauka

Honolulu firefighters resumed their battle Monday against the ongoing wildland fire above Mili­lani Mauka, which continued burning for an eighth day.

The fire had consumed about 1,350 acres of land in a remote, mountainous area with steep terrain on both private lands and the Oahu Forest National Wildlife Refuge. HFD said Monday afternoon it was 90% contained.

HFD said the most active fire is located on the southeast side, approximately 4 miles from the Mililani Mauka community.

Three aircraft were deployed Monday to help fight the fire — a U.S. Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter, a U.S. Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook aircraft and a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services contracted helicopter.

The state Department of Forestry and Wildlife continues to assist with staff and personnel.

Crews continued to extinguish hot spots along the perimeter of the involved area, from west to east, and will continue to ensure that there is no threat of the fire spreading further.

The Oahu Forest National Wildlife Refuge is home to some of the last remaining intact, native habitats on the island for at least 22 federally listed species, including native plants.

There have been no reports of injuries, HFD said. No structures or homes have been threatened and no evacuations have been ordered at this time.

Oahu residents are encouraged to make and practice a family evacuation plan and have an emergency supply kit assembled and ready to go.