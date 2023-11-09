Man, 28, charged in fatal Nanakuli stabbing

A 28-year-old man has been charged today in the stabbing death of a 62-year-old man at Nanakuli Beach on Tuesday evening, the Honolulu Police Department said in a release.

After police conferred with the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office, Justin D.I. Akana was charged with second-degree murder.

He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

On Tuesday night, a woman called 911 at 6:42 p.m. to report that the 62-year-old man was being assaulted by a younger man.

Patrol officers arrived at the beach across from the Nanakuli McDonald’s on Farrington Highway and found the man unresponsive. They immediately began CPR and continued until Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived.

EMS said he had apparent stab wounds to his upper body. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene at 7:22 p.m.

The suspect fled before police arrived, and was later identified through investigation.

District 8 Crime Reduction Unit officers found and arrested Akana at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in Nanakuli on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police said “the suspect and the victim were acquaintances and this was not a random act.”

The 28-year-old has a number of citations, the latest on Sept. 23 for being in a tent at a beach park where posted signs say “no camping.”

He has one conviction for simple trespassing, a violation.