Honolulu Fire Department evacuates businesses due to propane leak

The Honolulu Fire Department evacuated several businesses today at 1333 N. King St. due to a reported propane leak.

An HFD spokesman said the restaurant, Diners by Upscale Hawaii, reported the leak at 12:57 p.m. but other nearby restaurants and businesses were also evacuated.

HFD sent three units with 11 personnel.

The first unit arrived at 1:01 p.m., found the source of the leak and began evacuating the building as a safety precaution.

A Hazardous Materials unit closed off Kamenani Street to minimize traffic in the area.

Hawaii Gas and Amerigas were called and arrived at 2:36 p.m.

HFD said its personnel and gas representatives mitigated and monitored the leak from a 124-gallon propane tank.

An Amerigas representative took over the scene at 3:09 p.m

No one was injured.

HFD shared these propane safety tips:

Safety is top priority with propane gas appliances.

The Propane Education and Research Council provides safety tips at https://propane.com/safety/

If you smell gas in your home, follow these steps:

NO FLAMES OR SPARKS.

Immediately put out smoking materials and open flames. Do not operate lights, appliances, telephones, or cell phones. Flames or sparks from these sources can trigger an explosion or a fire.

LEAVE THE AREA IMMEDIATELY.

Get everyone out of the building or area where you suspect gas is leaking.

SHUT OFF THE GAS.

Turn off the main gas supply valve on your propane tank if it is safe to do so. To close the valve, turn it to the right (clockwise).

REPORT THE LEAK.

From a neighbor’s home or other nearby building away from the gas leak, call your propane retailer right away. If you can’t reach your propane retailer, call 911 or your local fire department.