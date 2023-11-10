Mililani Mauka wildfire footprint remains unchanged, 90% contained

The wildland fire above Mililani Mauka remains 90% contained, with no changes to the fire footprint of about 1,615 acres, according to federal park officials.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service today reported that the fire east of Mililani Mauka continues to smolder in a remote, mountainous area with steep terrain.

USFWS said a “burned area response” team has arrived to begin evaluating impacts and develop a restoration plan to fire-damaged lands within the Oahu Forest National Wildlife Refuge.

On Thursday, crews conducted water drops along the southeast and western edges of the fire perimeter, and hiked into accessible portions of the fire line to identify areas of residual heat, which will continue today.

A total of 63 personnel are still assigned to the fire, including an interagency hotshot crew and 10 smokejumpers, with resources including a type 3 helicopter.

Weather forecasters say there is a 90% chance of rain for the area tonight.

The fire is primarily located within the Oahu Forest National Wildlife Refuge, home to some of the last remaining intact native forest on the island, which supports at least 22 federally listed species.