Hiker, 26, with head injury rescued from Kauai’s Kalalau Trail

The Kauai Fire Department said a 26-year-old woman was rescued from the Kalalau Trail Sunday after an apparent fall off the trail resulting in a head injury.
The woman, visiting from New York, was said to have fallen about 60 feet off the trail, injuring her head, officials said.
Firefighters received an emergency call shortly before 1:35 p.m. Sunday and responded with personnel from the Hanalei fire station and a Rescue 3 team aboard the Air 1 helicopter.
According to a preliminary report, first responders located the hiker below the trail shortly before 2:30 p.m., where she was being tended to by fellow hikers.
KFD airlifted the hiker via Air 1 to Princeville Airport, where American Medical Response was waiting. Paramedics continued to treat the hiker, who declined transport to the hospital and was released.
Officials said the scene was cleared shortly after 3:50 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.