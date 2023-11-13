Hiker, 26, with head injury rescued from Kauai’s Kalalau Trail

The Kauai Fire Department said a 26-year-old woman was rescued from the Kalalau Trail Sunday after an apparent fall off the trail resulting in a head injury.

The woman, visiting from New York, was said to have fallen about 60 feet off the trail, injuring her head, officials said.

Firefighters received an emergency call shortly before 1:35 p.m. Sunday and responded with personnel from the Hanalei fire station and a Rescue 3 team aboard the Air 1 helicopter.

According to a preliminary report, first responders located the hiker below the trail shortly before 2:30 p.m., where she was being tended to by fellow hikers.

KFD airlifted the hiker via Air 1 to Princeville Airport, where American Medical Response was waiting. Paramedics continued to treat the hiker, who declined transport to the hospital and was released.

Officials said the scene was cleared shortly after 3:50 p.m.