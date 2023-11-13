Man, 29, fatally stabbed in Kaneohe

Emergency Medical Services says a 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed late this afternoon in Kaneohe.
The man was stabbed multiple times, and EMS assisted in making the death pronouncement at the scene, which was given at 45-710 Keaahala Road, EMS said.
A second man was uninjured, but was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Police are investigating the case as a homicide.
Police responded to what was initially classified as an aggravated assault on Keaahala Road and Pookela Street.
