Woman, 80s, critical after she is struck by car in Liliha

A woman in her 80s is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Liliha, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the crash at Alaneo and North School Streets, which is near Saint Theresa School, at about 7:15 a.m. today.

Paramedics administered life-saving treatment to the woman, who suffered a head injury, and transported her to the hospital in critical condition.

No further information was provided.