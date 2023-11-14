comscore Brush fire south of Maui Humane Society fully contained | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Brush fire south of Maui Humane Society fully contained

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
The Maui Fire Department announced that as of 1:19 p.m. today the brush fire that began Monday along Maui Veterans Highway is 100% contained.

The first alarm for the “fast-moving brush fire” was at 1:55 p.m. Monday. The winds at the time were blowing 20 to 25 mph.

The burn area is south of the Maui Humane Society and was estimated at 35 acres, according to a news release sent 5:15 p.m. Monday.

Crews were on scene throughout the night Monday, mopping up and securing the perimeter.

Ten units, including Air 1, worked to battle the fire yesterday. Multiple tankers and heavy equipment from Mahi Pono and tankers from the state Department of Transportation also assisted.

