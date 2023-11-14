Firefighters bring Waianae wildland fire under control

Firefighters responded to a wildland fire today that burned 16.8 acres in Waianae, and took nearly eight hours to bring under control.

The Honolulu Fire Department received the call that came in at 11:52 a.m., and dispatched 18 units with 44 personnel.

The blaze started near 85-1601 Haleahi Road.

The fire was declared under control at 7:55 p.m.

A single-family house’s exterior and a 20-foot by 30-foot chicken coop were damaged in the fire.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated a man in his 70s who owns the chicken coop. He suffered an injury while releasing the chickens.

HFD said no other structures were threatened and no evacuations were ordered.

HFD’s drone team will conduct a fire watch overnight.

HFD is investigating to determine the cause and origin of the fire and to provide damage estimates.