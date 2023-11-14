A Washoku Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is synonymous with turkey in most American homes, so how do vegetarians and vegans manage the feast without its star player?

Serving an entire menu of plant-based dishes is an intimidating feat, especially when there’s a finicky crowd to impress. However, there’s a compassionate option and every recipe can be veganized by replacing regular ingredients with plant-based alternatives.

I began my cooking career in Sendai, Japan, where I lived for 30 years. I fell in love with the people, the culture and the food, leading me to the way of washoku and a whole new outlook on the dining experience.

Washoku is as much a philosophy of principles and social values as it is a culinary tradition. It places emphasis on a balance of nature and gratitude for the people and things that make a meal possible.

When I moved to Honolulu from Japan five years ago, I was fascinated by the similarities of the principals of washoku and the aloha spirit; both reference ways of life, states of mind and conscious choices that create harmony within oneself and the larger community. A similar philosophy is practiced in washoku, which fosters a sense of togetherness and gratitude through mindful eating to create harmony of food and peace at the table.

Washoku is written in the characters wa, meaning “harmony” and also “Japan,” and shoku, meaning “food.” Both characters combined can mean “harmony of food” or “Japanese food.”

There a few fundamentals that a washoku meal has to abide by based on principles that suggest incorporating five colors, five flavors, five cooking methods, five senses and five reflections into every meal. This is believed to bring balance and alignment to the mind, body and spirit.

The heart of the washoku plate also reflects seasonality, regional traditions, and aesthetics wherein the colors and ingredients hold special symbolism.

When the principles of washoku are applied to our daily life, it encourages us to eat mindfully, resulting in a plant-strong diet dense in nutrition and diversity. Yet, washoku is much more than eating for nutritional outcomes. It’s a culinary mindset connecting us to our surroundings, feeding a spirit of gratitude and overall peace within.

As we approach the holiday season, it’s only natural these feelings of gratitude and goodwill can make us ponder our principles and values on a day when there’s so much attention focused on the bird at the center of the table.

Start a new tradition this Thanksgiving and turn your banquet into a washoku-inspired meatless wonderland everyone can enjoy — while being mindful of animals, the environment and your health.

Lillian Cumic is a vegan chef and author of Hawaii A Vegan Paradise, Tasting Hawaii Vegan Style and Hawaii Washoku. Her column is a guide for plant-based eating on Oahu. Follow Lillian’s journey at lillianvegan.com.